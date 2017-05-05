WATCH: The New Dunkirk Trailer Is Here

Warner Bros. have released the official trailer for Dunkirk, which is set for release on 21 July.

The Christopher Nolan-directed WWII epic stars the likes of Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy and Mark Rylance.

Watch the trailer here:

The film - which tells the story of the evacuation of a British military operation that saved 330,000 lives as Allied soldiers were surrounded by German forces - also features the film debut of One Direction star Harry Styles.

Dunkirk is released in cinemas on 21 July 2017.