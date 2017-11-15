WATCH: Named Will Smith? Then Netflix Wants You...

The streaming service is looking for those who share the Hollywood actor's name to share the burden of promoting their Bright film.

Will Smith has appeared in a new video for Netflix "calling on all Will Smiths" to come forward in the name of... well.... Will Smith.

Watch their clip above.

The video sees the Fresh Prince legend address the camera, saying: "Alright, so I did this Netflix movie called Bright.

"They got me on a big global world tour promoting in Australia, Canada, Japan, Ohio and just all over. But it's too much stuff, it's interviews, it's long days, so I came up with an idea."

He adds: "What I need is everybody out there named Will Smith, I need you to look down and respond to Netflix below".

The Legend star concludes: "All will Smiths please stand up," before signing off.

It's unclear if the call to action is simply a way to get more fans reading about the film, but it seems to have worked, with some offering to change their name.

Bright - which is described as being set in an alternate present-day where humans, orcs, elves, and fairies have been co-existing since the beginning of time - is available only on Netflix this December