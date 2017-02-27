WATCH: Mean Tweets Release Brutal Oscars Edition

Jimmy Kimmel unveiled a special edition of Mean Tweets at the Oscars last night (22 February).

The US TV personality - who hosted the 89th Academy Awards - released a version of his famous segment just for the ceremony, featuring the likes of Ryan Gosling, Whoppi Goldberg, Emma Stone and Robert Di Niro.

Watch them in action below:

Despite the item pulling in big laughs on the night, it only turned out to be the second most comedic moment of the evening.

Unfortunately, the most came after La La Land was named the winner of the coveted Best Picture award, while it was Moonlight who had actually won the honour.

Watch the awkward moment it all went wrong here:

Photo: YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live/ABC