WATCH: Mark Hamill Surprises Fans At Star Wars Ride

See the moment when actual Luke Skywalker appears at the Disneyland attraction.

The original Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, shocked fans with a surprise appearance during the Star

Tours ride at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Tuesday (14 November ).

The 66-year-old actor left a room full of Star Wars fans open-mouthed as he casually strode on to the stage in front of the guests and introduced himself.

In a clip of the incident posted on his official Twitter page, Hamill is introduced by an employee at Disneyland, who says: "Actually, you know what, the captain did mention something about a special passenger. Oh, and the Force is strong with this one. So let me go ahead and..."

At that point, Hamill walks onto the stage, prompting gasps from the audience as he calmly says: "Hello everyone."

Then, some of the Star Wars fans break out into applause, as other guests grab their mobile phones to take a picture of the Hollywood star.

Meanwhile, Hamill - who has reprised the role of Luke for the much-anticipated Star Wars: The Last Jedi - recently admitted he feels "possessive" about his most famous character.

The actor explained that because he's so strongly associated with Luke, he has developed strong feelings about how he's portrayed to moviegoers.

Hamill confessed to the New York Times: "That's the hard part. You don't want to admit how possessive you've become.

"There are times where you go, 'Really? That's what they think of Luke? I'm not only in disagreement - I'm insulted.' But that's the process and you thrash it all out."

Despite this, Hamill admitted that the other actors who were considered for the iconic role - including the likes of Will Seltzer, Robby Benson and William Katt - would also have made a success of it.

He added: "They all could have been really good Luke Skywalkers, which really makes me appreciate the arbitrariness."