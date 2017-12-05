WATCH: Margot Robbie Shows Chris Pratt Her Party Trick

The Aussie actress proved she's as down to earth as ever when Chris Pratt surprised her with some beers.

Chris Pratt took over hosting duties on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week had Margot Robbie as one of his guests.

Hearing about how the I, Tonya star is a beer girl, the Guardians Of The Galaxy actor surprised her with a few of the bottled beverages.

However, he wasn't expecting her to show-off her cool party trick. Watch her in action in our clip above, courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Chris Pratt also asked Margot loads of questions about her life in Australia, such as if any of her friends had died from a poisonous critter:

Watch the full interview here:

Margot Robbie's new film I, Tonya is set for UK cinemas on 23 February 2018, while Chris Pratt reprises his role as Owen Grady in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on 7 June 2018.

Watch the latest teaser for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom below:

Credit: YouTube/Universal Pictures/Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom