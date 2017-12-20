WATCH: This Guy Just Ate Buddy The Elf's Breakfast...

Watch Blake Horton eat the 4,500 calorie meal after fans asked him to re-create the iconic scene.

Anyone who's a big fan of Christmas movies knows about Elf, and that scene where Buddy eats the most calorie-filled breakfast ever.

Now, a YouTuber by the name of Blake Horton - who's known for eating one huge calorie-laden meal a day- was dared by his fans to re-create the famous breakfast scene.

Watch it in our video above, courtesy of Caters Clips.

The clip sees famous fitness fanatic and midnight-feaster Horton gorge on the 4,500 calorie meal, which consists of 32 ounces of spaghetti, 10 tbsp. of chocolate syrup, 1 cup of mini marshmallows, two pop tarts and three cups of M&M’s, all topped off with rainbow sprinkles.

Apparently it took Blake 30 minutes to finish it, which is probably about as long as it would take us to stop being sick from the smell of it!

Remind yourself of that insane scene featuring Will Ferrell and a LOT of sweet treats below:

Lead photo and video credit: YouTube/Blake Horton/Caters Clips