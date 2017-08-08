WATCH: Jennifer Lawrence's mother! Film Looks Terrifying

Queens Of The Stone Age: "Guitars Are Going Extinct"
The rockers have talked about the way music has changed ahead of the release of their Villains LP.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
mother! Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures
See the trailer for the upcoming horror, featuring Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer.
02:12
The trailer for the upcoming horror, which also stars Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer, makes for an uneasy watch.
The trailer for mother! has been released, and by all accounts it looks creepy as hell.
Watch it above.
The Darren Aronofsky- directed film sees Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem play a couple who create their perfect home when two mysterious guests arrive out of nowhere.
But, of course not everything is as it seems, and the strangers - played by Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer - are not who they appear to be.
In truth, it's not at all clear what's going on from the film's trailer, but it's bloody terrifying and we're getting some serious Rosemary's Baby vibes.
Plus, with Aronofsky - who directed the likes of Black Swan and Requiem For A Dream - at the helm, it's sure to have some pretty grim and gloomy moments.
The film has also been sharing artwork ahead if its upcoming release, and they look just as terrifying as its trailer.
they've come here to see me. #mothermovie pic.twitter.com/RKinxq31Jp— mother! (@MotherMovie) August 2, 2017
Mother! is set for release this September.
Photo and video credit: YouTube/Paramount Pictures
The rockers have talked about the way music has changed ahead of the release of their Villains LP.
Celebrate the U2 guitarist's birthday by looking back on this unforgettable fail.
The legend tells Chris Moyles that he thinks a reunion is “a bazillion light years away” as Noel is away in the “corporate” world.
The Learn To Fly rockers joined forces with the Jane's Addiction frontman at their surprise Lollapalooza afterparty gig.
The Wall Of Glass rocker has more surprises in store for his fans.
According to reports, the band's Holy Man has been given a new lease of life by Taylor Hawkins, Brian May and Roger Taylor.
Which albums changed music forever? And which artist wouldn't even exist if it wasn't for these incredible records? We pick a selection of the best.
As Peter Crouch prepares to return to the Premier League next week, Radio X looks back at some of the most famous football songs ever.
We celebrate Yorkshire Day with our favourite bands from the county.
Everyone loves a cameo. Radio X looks at the times that actors, celebrities and other musicians have unexpectedly shown up in rock videos.
Comments
Powered by Facebook