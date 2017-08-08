WATCH: Jennifer Lawrence's mother! Film Looks Terrifying

The trailer for mother! has been released, and by all accounts it looks creepy as hell.

Watch it above.

The Darren Aronofsky- directed film sees Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem play a couple who create their perfect home when two mysterious guests arrive out of nowhere.

But, of course not everything is as it seems, and the strangers - played by Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer - are not who they appear to be.

In truth, it's not at all clear what's going on from the film's trailer, but it's bloody terrifying and we're getting some serious Rosemary's Baby vibes.

Plus, with Aronofsky - who directed the likes of Black Swan and Requiem For A Dream - at the helm, it's sure to have some pretty grim and gloomy moments.

The film has also been sharing artwork ahead if its upcoming release, and they look just as terrifying as its trailer.

Mother! is set for release this September.

