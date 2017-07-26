WATCH: This Film Starring James Franco Has A Terrifying Twist

WATCH: Remember Mick & Keith’s Corner Shop?
Take a walk down memory lane with this hilarious Stella Street sketch.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Vault - James Franco film Trailer
Watch the trailer for the Dan Bush-directed film, which has an unexpected twist.
01:57
See the trailer for the bank heist-meets-horror movie, The Vault, here.
The trailer for James Franco's latest movie role has been revealed, and it's not at all what it seems.
Watch it above.
The Vault - which sees the 127 Hours actor star play Assistant Bank Manager Ed Maas - starts out as your run-of-the-mill bank robbery, but by the end turns into a full blown supernatural horror.
The Dan Bush-directed film sees two sisters attempt to rob a bank, while terrorising a few people in the process. But it's not your run of the mill bank, and they aren't the biggest threat within it.
In fact, it turns out Franco's moustache isn't the only dodgy thing about him, and there's actually a horrifying secret hidden within a vault in the bowels of the building... which he leads the unwitting robbers to.
Sounds pretty random, but you can't fault them for originality.
The Vault - which also stars Taryn Manning, Francesca Eastwood, and Scott Haze - is set for release in cinemas on 8 September 2017.
Take a walk down memory lane with this hilarious Stella Street sketch.
The outspoken rocker says fans should come to his gigs if they want to "hear Oasis songs done properly".
According to new reports, the actor has signed on for at least one more film.
The rocker has revealed Dave Grohl asked him to join the band during their headline slot at the Pyramid Stage.
Ever wondered what the source of the voices at the beginning of The Scream’s 1990 was? Wonder no longer.
Celebrate the changing face of the Rolling Stones frontman by watching him play the same song across 50 years.
Don't just wear it... share it. Radio X takes a look at the most memorable and coolest band t-shirts around.
There's been much talk lately of which bands from the 2000s have been lucky enough to survive. Radio X listens remember those who may have called it a day but live on in our hearts...
It’s hard to tell the story of a life in 90 minutes but when films do it well, they can really teach you something new about a well-known face. So here are some of the very best ever made... as well as a couple in the works.
From the bizarre to the downright dismal, get a load of some of the worst Britpop album artworks ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook