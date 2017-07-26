WATCH: This Film Starring James Franco Has A Terrifying Twist

The trailer for James Franco's latest movie role has been revealed, and it's not at all what it seems.

The Vault - which sees the 127 Hours actor star play Assistant Bank Manager Ed Maas - starts out as your run-of-the-mill bank robbery, but by the end turns into a full blown supernatural horror.

The Dan Bush-directed film sees two sisters attempt to rob a bank, while terrorising a few people in the process. But it's not your run of the mill bank, and they aren't the biggest threat within it.

In fact, it turns out Franco's moustache isn't the only dodgy thing about him, and there's actually a horrifying secret hidden within a vault in the bowels of the building... which he leads the unwitting robbers to.

Sounds pretty random, but you can't fault them for originality.

The Vault - which also stars Taryn Manning, Francesca Eastwood, and Scott Haze - is set for release in cinemas on 8 September 2017.