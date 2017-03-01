WATCH: James Corden's La La Land Audition Is Spot On

James Corden has paid tribute to La La Land in a skit for his Late Late Show, and it's pretty hilarious.

Taking on Emma Stone's audition scene in the film, the presenter gave the pivotal moment an Oscars-themed twist.

Watch it here:

Classic.

The British presenter was of course referencing the awkward moment that saw La La Land awarded with the gong for Best Picture instead of Moonlight , thanks to a mix-up of the envelopes on Sunday night (26 February).

Oh dear...

Photo: YouTube/The Late Late Show with James Corden