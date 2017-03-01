WATCH: James Corden's La La Land Audition Is Spot On

So London Isn't The Least Affordable City For Homebuyers...
The Late Late Show presenter references the Oscars fail, which saw the musical wrongly named as the winner of Best Picture.
James Corden has paid tribute to La La Land in a skit for his Late Late Show, and it's pretty hilarious.
Taking on Emma Stone's audition scene in the film, the presenter gave the pivotal moment an Oscars-themed twist.
Watch it here:
Classic.
The British presenter was of course referencing the awkward moment that saw La La Land awarded with the gong for Best Picture instead of Moonlight , thanks to a mix-up of the envelopes on Sunday night (26 February).
The rest of the awards ceremony didn't get off so lightly either. Find out what Corden had to say about the rest of the bash here:
Oh dear...
Photo: YouTube/The Late Late Show with James Corden
