Watch James Corden's Tribute To London Following Attack

One Love Manchester Issue Statement Defending Noel Gallagher
The organisers behind last Sunday's benefit concert have confirmed that "neither Noel nor Oasis were ever going to perform".
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Late Late Show host broadcast his opening monologue outside the Houses of Parliament.
James Corden has dedicated his opening monologue to London, following the terrorist attack in London Bridge, which saw eight people killed and many more injured on Saturday (4 June).
Watch his monologue here:
Addressing the camera while standing outside Big Ben and the Houses Of Parliament, Corden said: "Good evening everybody and welcome to British summertime.
"We are here in the heart of London. Now, as I'm sure you know, a few days ago last Saturday night this city was attacked and it happened about a mile or so that way near London Bridge.
“I’m so sad when I think about all the times that I’ve had to open our show talking about such atrocities. Trying to find the right words to say is impossible because there are none. Some people might say it’s a strange time to do a variety show in this city. I couldn’t disagree more. A lot’s going to happen here in the next few days.”
He continued: “We’re going to elect a new prime minister, and just behind that building there is the Houses of Parliament, a building that represents democracy, something that the people who carried out this attack hate.”
“We’re gonna bring the silliest, stupidest, most fun-packed shows we’ve ever made for you to celebrate London and Britain and everything it has to offer,” he added. “And you know what the people who carried out that attack, they would hate that too. I’m so proud to be broadcasting here from my home town. I’m proud to show off its beauty, its diversity, and its stoic British determination to let nothing or anybody stand in our way. This is not a country that feels afraid.”
The organisers behind last Sunday's benefit concert have confirmed that "neither Noel nor Oasis were ever going to perform".
The "maximum rock 'n' roll cinema" will screen the likes of Withnail & I, Dazed & Confused and Mad Max Fury Road.
See the Oasis man behind the scenes on the making of his "f***ing very tasty" Wall Of Glass visuals.
The creator of the much-loved children's show has sadly passed away after a long illness.
The model, philanthropist and businesswoman has remembered her late husband on what would have marked 25 years of their commitment.
The former Oasis frontman talks the possibility of releasing his debut solo album at the same time his sibling drops his third solo LP.
Today is the 6 June, 6/6. What is it about the number six? Some of the best albums have appeared sixth time out.
Radio X knows that the greatest music city in the world will not beaten or divided so let’s celebrate Manchester with its finest music.
Rock 'n' roll doesn't have to be dumb. Let's have a list of the most "interesting" songs we can think of, from unusual time-signatures to just plain aural chaos.
3 June is National Repeat Day. We said, 3 June is National Repeat Day. Here are a selection of some of our favourite repetitious songs and band names.
Comments
Powered by Facebook