WATCH: IT Unveils Three More Clips Ahead Of Film's Release

PHOTOS: The Pretty Green X The Beatles Collab Is Out Now
See some of the new Sgt. Pepper's-inspired garments from Liam Gallagher's Pretty Green label.
Fans have been given yet more glimpses of the remake of Stephen King's IT, which is set for release on 8 September.
The makers of the IT remake have unleashed three more clips for their excited fans.
The The Andrés Muschietti-directed film - which based on Stephen King's popular 1986 novel - has shared extensive videos before adaptation is set to be released next month.
Watch the first, which is entitled "This Town Is Cursed" above.
IT - Clip 1 -This Town Is Cursed
IT - Clip 1 -This Town Is Cursed
Credit: YouTube/IT
01:01
See Clip one, entitled Take IT:
IT - Movie Clip 2 - Take IT
IT - Movie Clip 2 - Take IT
Credit: YouTube/IT
01:07
Watch the third and final clip, which goes under the name I Don't Want To Go Missing Either:
IT - Movie Clip 3 - I Dont Want To Go Missing Either
IT - Movie Clip 3 - I Dont Want To Go Missing Either
Credit: YouTube/IT
01:01
Despite the new film seeming to take on some of the characteristics of the 1990 miniseries, which starred Tim Curry as the frightful clown, director Muschietti revealed he wasn't actually much of a fan of the TV programme.
"To be honest," he admitted in an interview for SFX magazine as reported by Screen Rant. "I wasn’t a big fan of the miniseries. I was not a child anymore when it came out in 1990.
"So my attachment was very much to the book and to the world of Stephen King more than the miniseries."
It's probably just as well that Muschietti isn't adhering too closely to the iconic show, since this adaptation sees Pennywise played by 26-year-old actor Bill Skarsgard, who was born in the same year the miniseries aired.
IT is out in cinemas on Friday 8 September 2017.
Watch the first official trailer below:
Stephen King's IT - Official Trailer 02:23
Stephen King's IT - Official Trailer
02:23
Photo still: YouTube/IT
See some of the new Sgt. Pepper's-inspired garments from Liam Gallagher's Pretty Green label.
