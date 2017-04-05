WATCH: I Am Heath Ledger Documentary Trailer Unveiled

5th April 2017, 09:30

The film - which charts the life of the late actor - will air on Spike on 17 May 2017.

The trailer for the forthcoming Heath Ledger documentary has been unveiled.

I Am Heath Ledger charts the life of The Dark Knight Rises and Brokeback Mountain actor, who tragically died, aged 28, from an accidental overdose in 2008.

Watch the trailer here: 

The new Derik Murray-directed documentary features interviews with friends, family members and his fellow actors. 

It premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival on 23 April before airing on Spike TV on 17 May. 

