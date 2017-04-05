WATCH: I Am Heath Ledger Documentary Trailer Unveiled

WATCH: Dave Grohl Talks Losing Kurt Cobain In Throwback Vid
Today marks the 23rd anniversary of the Nirvana frontman's death.
The film - which charts the life of the late actor - will air on Spike on 17 May 2017.
The trailer for the forthcoming Heath Ledger documentary has been unveiled.
I Am Heath Ledger charts the life of The Dark Knight Rises and Brokeback Mountain actor, who tragically died, aged 28, from an accidental overdose in 2008.
Watch the trailer here:
The new Derik Murray-directed documentary features interviews with friends, family members and his fellow actors.
It premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival on 23 April before airing on Spike TV on 17 May.
Photo: YouTube/Spike
