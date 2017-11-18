WATCH: Home Alone Fan Reminds Us Why Kevin Was Really Left Behind

A fan on Reddit has shared a gif reminding everyone of the moment the holiday was really over for Kevin McCallister.

Let's face it: It isn't Christmas without Home Alone.

While watching the 1990s film - which sees Kevin McCallister left behind on the way to a family trip to Paris - is mostly a barrel of laughs, you can't help but feel sorry for the bratty eight-year-old, played by Macaulay Culkin, who's somehow forgotten by his impossibly large extended family.

While Kevin's bad behaviour and his obnoxious family members can all be held responsible for his neglect, an eagle-eyed fan has spotted the real moment Kevin's vacation was a non starter.

Yes, we may have watched it a thousand times, but this blink-and-you-miss-it moment reminds us once and for all that one person was instrumental to Kevin being left alone for so long.

Watch the video above to find out just who that was.

Yes, that's right... Kevin McCallister's dad Peter (played by John Heard) actually completely ruined any chance of him getting on that place, during that hectic pizza scene.

A gif posted to Reddit's Movie Details thread shows Peter throwing away a load of drenched napkins. But, buried inside the mound of red paper is an American Airlines ticket labelled with Kevin in black marker pen.

And before you say it wasn't completely Peter's fault, if they had Kevin's ticket with them at the airport, they most likely would have realised he was missing when checking in.

Poor sod never had a chance really, did he?