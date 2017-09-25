WATCH: Harrison Ford Punched Ryan Gosling In The Face

The actors have revealed the mishaps which occurred on the Blade Runner 2049 set.

Ryan Gosling was punched in the face by Harrison Ford during the making of Blade Runner 2049.

The 36-year-old actor stars alongside the Hollywood icon in the sequel to the 1982 classic, and he revealed their intense action sequences left him sporting one or two bruises.

Talking about their on-screen scuffles, Ryan told Entertainment Tonight: "I didn't work on my dodging."

Harrison - who did "a lot" of boxing training for the much-anticipated sequel, for which he's reprised the role of Rick Deckard - joked: "I did a lot of boxing and uh, the idea of boxing is to hit the guy."

To which his co-star replied: "You did a wonderful job."

Watch the film's official trailer here:

Blade Runner 2049 - The Second Trailer! 02:32

Despite suffering the occasional painful blow on set, the La La Land actor relished the experience of working with the 75-year-old star, having been a fan of the actor since his childhood days.

He shared: "I mean, to get to work with him was an incredible opportunity. Not only because his movies have meant a lot to me, but because it was an opportunity to see how it's done, you know?

"He's been creating all these seminal movie experiences for all of us. He's the one person who hasn't got to experience that, because he's been too busy making them. And so to have a window into how he does that was really great."

Meanwhile, Harrison also admitted to being a long-time admirer of his co-star, saying he's been impressed by how Ryan has tackled such a wide variety of roles during his career.

He explained: "Everything I've seen him do was a challenge well met. It was more than I thought you could possibly do.

"I mean, the discipline to learn all the dancing, the singing and the keyboard [in 'La La Land'] ... but also... The Place Beyond

the Pines. I've been watching him for years and I really admire what he's done."

Blade Runner 2049 is in cinemas from 5 October 2017.

Watch this special prequel short film, which stars Jared Leto and explains what has happened in the time between the original film and its upcoming sequel via Collider.