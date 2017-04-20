WATCH: Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2 Soundtrack Revealed

Guardians Of The Galaxy have dropped the tracklist for the soundtrack to their upcoming sequel.

The second instalment of the popular Marvel franchise - which debuts in UK cinemas this month - have shared the "setlist" for their Vol.2 mixtape, which includes the likes of ELO's Mr. Blue Sky, George Harrisson's My Sweet Lord.

See it here:

The hits keep coming. Check out the set list for "Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Mix Vol. 2"! #GotGVol2 pic.twitter.com/VZmS2ridni — GuardiansOfTheGalaxy (@Guardians) April 20, 2017

Marvel also dropped an accompanying video, which previews the tracks with a cheesy 80s-style promo. See it here:

Blast off with the super sounds of outer space and tell us your favorite song from the "Awesome Mix Vol. 2" set list! #GotGVol2 pic.twitter.com/4kdtKhaUXY — GuardiansOfTheGalaxy (@Guardians) April 20, 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 is set for release un UK and Ireland on 28 April 2017.

See the full tracklist here:

1. Mr. Blue Sky - Electric Light Ochestra

2. Fox on the Run - Sweet

3. Lake Shore Drive - Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah

4. The Chain - Fleetwood Mac

5. Bring It On Home To Me - Sam Cooke

6. Southern Nights - Glen Campbell

7. My Sweet Lord - George Harrison

8. Brandy (You're A Fine Girl - Looking Glass

9. Come A Little Bit Closer - Jay and the Americans

10. Wham Bam Shang-A-Lang - Silver

11. Surrender - Cheap Trick

12. Father and Son - Cat Stevens

13. Flash Light -Parliament

14. Guardians Inferno - The Sheepers featuring David Hasselhoff

Watch the film's official trailer: