WATCH: Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2 Soundtrack Revealed

Find out who joins the likes of Fleetwood Mac on the eagerly awaited mixtape.
Guardians Of The Galaxy have dropped the tracklist for the soundtrack to their upcoming sequel.
The second instalment of the popular Marvel franchise - which debuts in UK cinemas this month - have shared the "setlist" for their Vol.2 mixtape, which includes the likes of ELO's Mr. Blue Sky, George Harrisson's My Sweet Lord.
See it here:
The hits keep coming. Check out the set list for "Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Mix Vol. 2"! #GotGVol2 pic.twitter.com/VZmS2ridni— GuardiansOfTheGalaxy (@Guardians) April 20, 2017
Marvel also dropped an accompanying video, which previews the tracks with a cheesy 80s-style promo. See it here:
Blast off with the super sounds of outer space and tell us your favorite song from the "Awesome Mix Vol. 2" set list! #GotGVol2 pic.twitter.com/4kdtKhaUXY— GuardiansOfTheGalaxy (@Guardians) April 20, 2017
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 is set for release un UK and Ireland on 28 April 2017.
1. Mr. Blue Sky - Electric Light Ochestra
2. Fox on the Run - Sweet
3. Lake Shore Drive - Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah
4. The Chain - Fleetwood Mac
5. Bring It On Home To Me - Sam Cooke
6. Southern Nights - Glen Campbell
7. My Sweet Lord - George Harrison
8. Brandy (You're A Fine Girl - Looking Glass
9. Come A Little Bit Closer - Jay and the Americans
10. Wham Bam Shang-A-Lang - Silver
11. Surrender - Cheap Trick
12. Father and Son - Cat Stevens
13. Flash Light -Parliament
14. Guardians Inferno - The Sheepers featuring David Hasselhoff
Watch the film's official trailer:
