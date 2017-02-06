WATCH: Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Drops Epic New Trailer

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has shared a new trailer.

The film's new teaser clip - which was aired during the Super Bowl - features Fleetwood Mac's The Chain track and sees new members being welcomed to the motley crew.

Watch it below:

It follows the release of the first teaser last year, which saw the return of core characters, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper) and a very cute Baby Groot (Vin Diesel).

This new clip teases the likes of Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Yondu (Michael Rooker) becoming part of the Guardians Of The Galaxy, while suggesting Gamora's sister Nebula (Karen Gillan) still very much in baddie mode.

Guardians Of The Galaxy is set for release on 28 April 2017.

Photo: Twitter/Marvel Entertainment