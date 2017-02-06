WATCH: Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Drops Epic New Trailer

Picture Gallery These are the greatest movie soundtracks of all time
As the T2 Trainspotting trailer hit the net, let's put the lights down low and listen to some of the best original soundtracks.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The new teaser, which features Fleetwood Mac's The Chain, was aired during the Super Bowl TV ad slot.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has shared a new trailer.
The film's new teaser clip - which was aired during the Super Bowl - features Fleetwood Mac's The Chain track and sees new members being welcomed to the motley crew.
Watch it below:
It follows the release of the first teaser last year, which saw the return of core characters, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper) and a very cute Baby Groot (Vin Diesel).
This new clip teases the likes of Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Yondu (Michael Rooker) becoming part of the Guardians Of The Galaxy, while suggesting Gamora's sister Nebula (Karen Gillan) still very much in baddie mode.
Guardians Of The Galaxy is set for release on 28 April 2017.
Photo: Twitter/Marvel Entertainment
As the T2 Trainspotting trailer hit the net, let's put the lights down low and listen to some of the best original soundtracks.
Porc By Peperami has been unleashed just in time for Valentine's Day.
The Liverpool-formed trio are celebrating 10 years since the release of A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation.
Watch the as the former Prime Minister tells followers: "I'll be back".
Celebrate Axl Rose's 55th Birthday by playing the ultimate GNR quiz.
Find out why Chris thinks Guy Garvey and co. could have a court case on their hands.
The Castle On The Hill singer has joined the line-up of artists confirmed for the prestigious awards ceremony.
If you’ve managed to go the past 31 days without having any booze, WELL DONE. If you’re planning on heading off out tonight to celebrate, let these tunes get you in the mood. Please drink responsibly.
To celebrate Kasabian's Reading & Leeds announcement, we've put together a list of Serge and Tom's top 15 greatest ever tracks. And believe us, it wasn't Eez-Eh!
To celebrate Burns Night, Radio X looks at just a handful of the great songs and acts to come out of the country.
Some artists get it right first time round the block. We pick 25 of our favourite debut LPs.
Comments
Powered by Facebook