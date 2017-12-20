WATCH: Great British Bake Off Stars Sing Stay Another Day

Watch Noel Fielding, Sandi Toksvig, Paul Hollywood, and Prue Leith take on the East 17 Christmas classic.

The Great British Bake Off have got into the festive spirit by unveiling their cover of East 17's Stay Another Day.

Watch them in action above in a video courtesy of Channel 4.

Noel Fielding and co. don white puffer jackets in homage to the 90s band, staring straight into the camera as they sing the words to the classic Christmas No.1 hit.

Not one to be outdone, The Mighty Boosh comedian obviously adds his own personal touch in the video by wearing a white body suit and cape while doing a bit of armography half-way through.

The trailer was released to help promote their festive specials; The Great Christmas Bake Off, airs on the big day from 7.40pm on Channel 4 and The Great Festive Bake Off which airs at 7.40pm on New Year's Day.

And it looks like their festive feeling extends beyond the show, since the GBBO presenters and judges reunited for a spot of Christmas lunch recently.

A photo shared by original judge Paul Hollywood sees the pair gathering round the table, with the caption: "Great catching up with the gang.."

Remind yourself of the original video below:

Photo and video credit: Channel 4