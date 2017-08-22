WATCH: GOT's Season 7 Finale Preview Will Give You The Chills

22nd August 2017, 12:40

If episode six of Game of Thrones wasn't dramatic enough, the season finale promises to be an absolute corker.

A preview teaser trailer for the Game of Thrones season 7 finale has arrived, and it doesn't disappoint.

Credit: HBO/Game of Thrones

Credit: YouTube/Game if Thrones

Fans who've already watched the action packed sixth episode already know that there's plenty at stake, as the threat from the white walkers becomes increasingly more real.

And if this teaser is anything to go by, it suggests opposing sides may have to at least consider joining forces to defeat them.

The clip ends with death-defying King of the North Jon Snow declaring: "There's only one war that matters, and it is here." 

He's finally got Daenerys on board. However, something tells us he'll still have a hard time convincing everyone else. 

The Game Of Thrones season 7 finale airs on HBO on Sunday 27 May, and on Britain's Sky Atlantic the day after. 

