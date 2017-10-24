WATCH: George Clooney Got "Held Up" At A Liquor Store

The star recalled the moment he was robbed while working as young man, and revealed what his father's incredible response was.

George Clooney has remembered how he was once robbed at a liquor store, despite not actually being "held up" by the burglars.

Talking to Jimmy Kimmel about the success of his Casamigos tequila, which he sold for a billion dollars, the Oceans Eleven star revealed how it could have all been very different.

Asked if he had any previous experience with alcohol, Clooney replied: "In Kentucky I worked at an all-night liquor store..."

He added: "But we got held up. I remember the guy came in. He had his hands in his pockets and I opened the drawer, and he was like, 'Give me everything in that drawer'.

"I was like, 'OK' and walked away. He didn't show me a gun or a knife."

And while the manager of the shop wasn't too impressed by young George's willingness to give up the contents of the cash register, his father's reaction was more remarkable.

"My father was an anchor man in Cincinnati, Ohio, explained The Monuments Men actor. "And after we got held up he decided that the safest thing for him to do... He would do the news at eleven o'clock, eleven thirty...

"And when he finished doing the news, he would drive across the river to the King Quick liquor store and he'd pull out a stool and he'd sit there all night to make sure I didn't get shot".

Photo credit: Jin Yu/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images