Gary Oldman Is Eerily Convincing As Churchill In Darkest Hour

Watch the trailer for the forthcoming WWII film here.

Gary Oldman's portrayal of Britain's wartime Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, has been revealed.

Darkest Hour - which is set for UK cinemas in January 2018 - tells the story of the politician at the precipice of of World War II.

Watch the official trailer above courtesy of Universal Pictures UK:

A second trailer was released via Consequence Of Sound, showcasing more of Churchill's outspoken and irreverent side.

Speaking to The Guardian, film director Joe Wright said of Britain's most famous PM: “I tried to be balanced: neither hero-worship him, nor throw him to the gutter.

“He kicked and he screamed and got a lot of things wrong in his career, and in his personal life, but one thing he got right was he resisted the tide of fascism, bigotry and hate. And that seems to speaking to America now, and Britain, too.”

Darkest Hour, which also stars Lily James, Ben Mendelsohn and Kristen Scott Thomas, is set for release in the US on 22 November 2017 and the UK on 12 January 2018.