WATCH: First Trailer For Avengers: Infinity War Is Here

A huge cast of stars is lined up for the next instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson and more…

Strap yourself in, because the first glimpse of the new Avengers: Infinity War has arrived.

The trailer begins with a voice over reciting a speech given by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in the first Avengers movie but is spoken by various characters from the original movie.

It sees many character reuniting including Bruce Banner aka The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and sees them teaming up with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

There is also a reunion between Bruce Banner and Natasha Rominoff aka Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson) whose romance was blossoming during Avengers: Age of Ultron until he disappeared.

Peter Parker aka Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is also featured in the trailer and his traditional Spider-Man suit from Spider-Man: Homecoming has been upgraded.

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) also is seen handing over the tesseract - one of the infinity stones hunted by mad titan Thanos (Josh Brolin) - to an unseen figure.

A bearded Steve Rogers aka Captain America (Chris Evans) also appears from the shadows after a spear is thrown at him.

Most shockingly, Vision (Paul Bettany) is seen being attack and having his infinity stone in his head seemingly being ripped from him.

Towards the end of the trailer, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, Black Panther, Winter Soldier, Falcon, War Machine and Lupito Nyong'o are seen running away through a forest with villagers behind them.

The trailer ends with Thor meeting the Guardians Of The Galaxy…

Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson is currently on the set of the untitled Avengers 4, which is set for release in 2019. She told Vanity Fair recently: “It's bittersweet to imagine not having these films to come back to. I've been living this story with these people for 10 years through ups and downs. We've built a great family. Personally, it feels like a loss."

She explained: "It's very surreal for me to watch these new cast members come in and get their feet wet and breath new life into these characters who are so iconic. I feel a lot of joy for the next generation.”