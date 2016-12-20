WATCH: Blade Runner 2049 Teaser Trailer Revealed

Brandon Flowers Hopes Fans "Aren't Let Down" By Tour Line-Up
The Killers frontman wants fans to know that "a lot of heart" is still going into their live shows, despite the absence of Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer.
The sequel, which is set for release on 6 October 2017, stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford.
The first trailer for Blade Runner 2049 has been revealed.
The sequel to the iconic 1982 film - which was adapted from the Philip K. Dick novel Do Androids Dream Of Electric Sheep? - stars Ryan Gosling and witnesses the return of Harrison Ford.
See it here:
In 2017, the story continues.#BladeRunner 2049 - starring @RyanGosling and Harrison Ford. pic.twitter.com/yD30ZEynj0— #BladeRunner 2049 (@bladerunner) December 19, 2016
The trailer appears to see Harrison Ford, who played Rick Deckhard in the original film, passing on the baton to Ryan Gosling, who continues his quest to hunt "andys".
Blade Runner 2049 will be set for release on 6 October 2017.
Photo: YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures
