WATCH: Blade Runner 2049 Teaser Trailer Revealed

The first trailer for Blade Runner 2049 has been revealed.

The sequel to the iconic 1982 film - which was adapted from the Philip K. Dick novel Do Androids Dream Of Electric Sheep? - stars Ryan Gosling and witnesses the return of Harrison Ford.

See it here:

The trailer appears to see Harrison Ford, who played Rick Deckhard in the original film, passing on the baton to Ryan Gosling, who continues his quest to hunt "andys".

Blade Runner 2049 will be set for release on 6 October 2017.

Photo: YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures