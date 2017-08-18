WATCH Doctor Strange In The Thor: Ragnarock Trailer

The new Japanese trailer for Thor 3: Ragnarock has been unveiled, and it features a a cameo from none other than Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange.

Watch it above.

The teaser for the Taika Waititi-directed film sees Doctor Strange deliver a mysterious warning, as he tells Thor: "Destiny has dire plans for you my friend".

The trailer also includes new footage of Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and the the evil Hela, played by Cate Blanchett.

ThorL Ragnarok is set for UK release on 27 October.

Credit: YouTube/Film Trailer Zone/Marvel