WATCH Doctor Strange In The Thor: Ragnarock Trailer

WATCH: Foo Fighters Play Athens' Acropolis In Landmarks Live Trailer
Their gig at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus will be featured in the historic concert series, which is hosted by Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
THOR: RAGNAROK Doctor Strange Trailer (2017)
Credit: Marvel
02:06
See Benedict Cumberbatch's character in the Japanese trailer for the next instalment in the Thor franchise.
The new Japanese trailer for Thor 3: Ragnarock has been unveiled, and it features a a cameo from none other than Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange.
Watch it above.
The teaser for the Taika Waititi-directed film sees Doctor Strange deliver a mysterious warning, as he tells Thor: "Destiny has dire plans for you my friend".
The trailer also includes new footage of Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and the the evil Hela, played by Cate Blanchett.
ThorL Ragnarok is set for UK release on 27 October.
Credit: YouTube/Film Trailer Zone/Marvel
Their gig at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus will be featured in the historic concert series, which is hosted by Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith.
Dan Smith and co. have given their take on the punk trio's 1994 anthem for upcoming superhero series, The Tick.
The official David Bowie account also posted an image of the child they shared alongside a throwback image of the late icon.
The Late Late Show presenter has responded to the rocker calling him a "k**b head" and vowing never to appear on his famous series.
The Lights Out duo discussed meeting the Hollywood A-lister and revealed what he thought of their set on the Pyramid Stage.
See the trailer for the forthcoming British comedy, which is set for release in 2017.
Celebrate 30 years of New Order's Substance with our compilation of the most successful "Best Ofs" ever released.
Let's celebrate the greatest music city in the world with some of its finest music.
Let's look at some of the most enormous shows played by our favourite acts... Were you at any of these?
Radio X celebrates the moments when music becomes comic... and when comedy becomes tuneful.
Comments
Powered by Facebook