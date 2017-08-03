WATCH: Channel 4 Releases First British Bake Off Teaser

Channel 4 has unveiled its first trailer for The Great British Bake Off, and it's got people talking.

Watch it above courtesy of the official Channel 4 Twitter account.

The animated clip features everything from singing schoo-pastry, to belting biscuits and choral croissants in the truly scrumptious promo,

However, it doesn't feature any of the stars of its new look line-up, which sees Paul Hollywood return to judge the show with newcomer Prue Leith, and new co-presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig.

And, if the singing pastries sound familiar, that's because they're crooning along to Paul McCartney's We All Stand Together, from the 1984 film, Rupert And The Frog Song.

Remind yourself of the animated film here:

Photo and video credit: Channel 4