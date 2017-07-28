WATCH: Bryan Cranston Said "Sh**e" On Morning TV...

Most Bryan Cranston fans already know he's a bit of a badass, but he upped the ante today (28 July) after swearing live on morning television.

Watch the moment above, which was caught by eagle-eyed viewer Greg Vernon, who joked on Twitter: "Bryan Cranston channelling his inner Scotland ".

The Breaking Bad actor appeared on Good Morning Britain discussing his varied career, when he accidentally let out the words, "shite" before 8am!

If that wasn't bad enough, the gaffe came just after the breakfast show discussed the topic of swearing in front of children- a fact not lost on their viewers... during the school summer holidays. Awks.

Bryan Cranston saying 'Shite' at 7:53am live on #GMB has made my day already — Nathan Hirst (@nath_hirst) July 28, 2017

Hahaha did @BryanCranston say shite on morning tv. Hero — démi (@demicolleen) July 28, 2017

Bryan Cranston just dropped 'shite' on @GMB following a piece about kids not swearing. Just brilliant. — Nick Staniforth (@nickstaniforth) July 28, 2017

@GMB do an item on swearing in front of children then interview Bryan Cranston who's 4th word was SHITE . — keith hasson (@keithhasson1) July 28, 2017

In fact, Cranston's gaffe even caused him to trend on Twitter, leading fans to worry that he'd passed away.

Anybody else FREAK OUT worried that Bryan Cranston was dead when you saw his name trending? pic.twitter.com/ZfyKMeXSwO — MrHairyBrit (@MrHairyBrit) July 28, 2017

The Malcom In The Middle star's known for being outspoken, and gave Chris Moyles his opinion of US President Donald Trump when he visited the show.

