WATCH: Bryan Cranston Said "Sh**e" On Morning TV...

28th July 2017, 12:00

Bryan Cranston swears live on Good Morning Britain

See the Breaking Bad star's gaffe.

The Breaking Bad star left viewers shocked when he swore on Good Morning Britain today.

Most Bryan Cranston fans already know he's a bit of a badass, but he upped the ante today (28 July) after swearing live on morning television.

Watch the moment above, which was caught by eagle-eyed viewer Greg Vernon,  who joked on Twitter: "Bryan Cranston channelling his inner Scotland ".

The Breaking Bad actor appeared on Good Morning Britain discussing his varied career, when he accidentally let out the words, "shite" before 8am!

If that wasn't bad enough, the gaffe came just after the breakfast show discussed the topic of swearing in front of children- a fact not lost on their viewers... during the school summer holidays. Awks.

See their reactions on Twitter:

In fact, Cranston's gaffe even caused him to trend on Twitter, leading fans to worry that he'd passed away.

The Malcom In The Middle star's known for being outspoken, and gave Chris Moyles his opinion of US President Donald Trump when he visited the show.

Watch him here:

Bryan Cranston on Trump

Bryan Cranston tell Chris Moyles what he thinks about Donald Trump.

Credit: ITV/Twitter/Greg Vernon

