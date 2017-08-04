Watch Bruce Willis In The Brutal Trailer For Death Wish

4th August 2017, 16:13

See the trailer for the remake of the 70s revenge thriller, set to AC/DC's Back In Black.

Bruce Willis in Death Wish trailer 2017

The trailer for the Death Wish remake has arrived, and it's set tongues wagging.

Bruce Willis plays the role of a trauma surgeon who goes vigilante after his wife and daughter are brutally attacked in their family home.

Watch it here:

Play

See Bruce Willis in the Death Wish remake's official trailer

See the trailer for the remake of the 1974 revenge thriller, which is set to AC/DC's Back In Black.

02:11

The promo - which is set to AC/DC's Back In Black - sees the Die Hard star wreaking revenge on criminals, and with Eli Roth at the helm it's predictably gruesome. 

The 1974 original, which starred Charles Bronson, sees him play an architect whose wife is brutally raped and murdered, while his daughter raped and left alive to deal with the horrific trauma.

Unable to get justice via the the legal system, the architect decides to take the law into his own hands and clean up the streets with the help of his trusty gun. 

Though Willis takes on a different occupation in the reboot, and it's spruced up with 21st Century referenced, the film's main plot does stay the same.

Unsurprisingly due to the film's nature, many have taken to Twitter to share their

However, others just don't think action-man Willis isn't right for the part:

Singer-songwriter John Mayer seemed to find the light side:

Death Wish is set for release in November 2017.  

Photo & video credit: YouTube/MGM/Death Wish

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS