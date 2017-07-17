WATCH: Blade Runner 2049 Reveals Second Trailer

A second trailer for Blade Runner 2049 has been unveiled, offering more clues to what the Denis Villeneuve-directed film holds in store.

Watch it here:

The action-packed clip sees more dialogue between Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) and LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), revealing the retired officer has been in hiding because he was being "hunted".

Unsurprisingly, Ford's character appears to hold a powerful secret which could endanger his life and the lives of many others.

Fans looking to catch more action from co-stars such as Dave Bautista, Jared Leto and Ana De Armas will also be given more of a glimpse of their characters and how they fit into the sequel.

The teaser follows the release of the official trailer for the film, which is set 30 years after Ridley Scott's original.

Watch it below:

The visuals followed the release of the official movie posters, which see Ford and gosling set against orange and white landscapes.

See them here:

Blade Runner 2049 is set for release on 6 October 2017.