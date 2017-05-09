WATCH: The Blade Runner 2049 Official Trailer Is Here

Carl Barat: The Libertines' Hotel Is Like Andy Warhol's Factory
The Up The Bracket rocker told Radio X's Gordon Smart about the "creative place" the band has in the works.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The remake of the classic 1982 film is set for release on 6 October 2017.
The eagerly-awaited trailer for Blade Runner 2049 has been released, giving us a closer look at its cast.
Watch it here:
Blade Runner Official Trailer
Blade Runner trailer
02:21
The trailer features leading actors Ryan Gosling (K) and Harrison Ford (Rick Deckard), and introduces a host of new cast members such as the unnerving Jared Leto- who appears to play some kind of creator.
The sequel to the 1982 Ridley Scott classic takes place 30 years on from the events of original, and sees new Blade Runner and LAPD officer K (Gosling) unearth a long-buried secret which leads him on a quest to find Deckard (Ford), who has also been missing for 30 years.
The film - which is set for release on 6 October - also stars Dave Bautista, Robin Wright, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James and more.
Last week saw the release of two official posters featuring its lead stars.
See them here:
You know his past. Discover his future. #BladeRunner2049 pic.twitter.com/jDfFgct3lf— #BladeRunner 2049 (@bladerunner) May 4, 2017
A new civilization begins now. #BladeRunner2049 pic.twitter.com/eEQXBVFuA4— #BladeRunner 2049 (@bladerunner) May 4, 2017
Photo: YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures
The Up The Bracket rocker told Radio X's Gordon Smart about the "creative place" the band has in the works.
The Don't Look Back Into The Sun rocker revealed that he recently popped the question to long-term partner Edie Langley.
The former Oasis man has teased his debut solo single is "coming" while declaring he has "no competition".
Drummer Matt Helders has posted a very revealing photo on social media…
The Manic Street Preachers bassist claims that he’s out of the loop: “Most of my time has been spent doing the school run”.
The likes of Mystery Jets and Cold War Kids will now play with the huge line-up of acts for the sold-out show.
We’ve thrown together a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time. Trust us, they’re better than scrolling through your Twitter feed.
The UK Top 40 is a brutal place to be. Radio X looks at the time when Musical Justice wasn’t seen to be done.
The challenge: if you had to define a band or artist by their compilation, which one would you pick? It’s not as easy as you think, as Radio X compiles everything from The Beatles to The Killers.
On May 2nd 1980 Ian Curtis, and his band Joy Division, played their last ever gig. But they're not the only band to bid farewell to the stage.
Comments
Powered by Facebook