WATCH: The Blade Runner 2049 Official Trailer Is Here

The eagerly-awaited trailer for Blade Runner 2049 has been released, giving us a closer look at its cast.

Watch it here:

The trailer features leading actors Ryan Gosling (K) and Harrison Ford (Rick Deckard), and introduces a host of new cast members such as the unnerving Jared Leto- who appears to play some kind of creator.

The sequel to the 1982 Ridley Scott classic takes place 30 years on from the events of original, and sees new Blade Runner and LAPD officer K (Gosling) unearth a long-buried secret which leads him on a quest to find Deckard (Ford), who has also been missing for 30 years.

The film - which is set for release on 6 October - also stars Dave Bautista, Robin Wright, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James and more.

Last week saw the release of two official posters featuring its lead stars.

See them here:

Photo: YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures