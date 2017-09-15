WATCH: Alex Horne Wants James Blunt For Taskmaster

The Killers' Ronnie Vannucci: Prince Harry Is A Great Kisser
The Run For Cover drummer has opened up about his 10 year relationship with the royal.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
As the fifth series kicks off, the comedian told Radio X's Gordon Smart about his ambitions for the game show.
Alex Horne is keen to get James Blunt on Taskmakster.
The hit game show, which pits comedians against each other as they complete a set of hilarious tasks, returned to our screens on Wednesday (13 September), but Horne has revealed he'd like to take his concept even further.
Asked by Radio X's Gordon Smart where he sees the Dave series ending up, he replied: "I don’t know really, I mean I’m keen to do it forever because for me it’s just the best job because I just get to come up with stupid ideas and then watch my comedy heroes do them."
Watch our video here:
Alex Horner wants James Blunt for Taskmaster
Find out why the co-presenter wants the You're Beautiful singer on the show.
00:48
He added: "If it stopped we’d want it to be on our terms. It would be a shame if it just fizzles out. I think one of the questions is whether we can do it with non-comics, because I’m quite keen to see James Blunt on it."
Responding to Gordon's suggestion that the You're Beautiful singer would smash the challenge, he replied: "I think he would, but it’s a bit of a risk saying, ‘no we don’t want you Dara O'Brien, we want James Blunt.’"
Watch a clip from Series 4, where Noel Fielding gives his take on an "exotic sandwich," and it backfires massively..
The Run For Cover drummer has opened up about his 10 year relationship with the royal.
Get a look inside the Learn To Fly rockers' pop-up pub, which launched in London this week.
Kelly Jones and co are to play their new album Scream Above The Sounds across the UK next Spring.
15-year-old Draven has admitted the tragic news still hasn't fully sunk in…
Process has been named the Album Of The Year, beating off competition from Kate Tempest, The xx, Blossoms, Ed Sheeran and more.
Find out where the likes of previous winners PJ Harvey, Alt-J and Pulp came on the list.
Foo Fighters release their ninth album, Concrete And Gold, this week. Which other bands have kept it fresh ninth time around?
The 2017 winner is announced tonight... But sometimes classic albums don't always make it to the last post. Radio X looks at the times when the greats don't always finish first.
As Radio X prepares to broadcast live from We Are Manchester, we count down our favourite bands from the wonderful city. Is your favourite here?
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
Comments
Powered by Facebook