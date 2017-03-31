Watch A 16-Year-Old Ewan McGregor Play The French Horn

31st March 2017, 12:05

Celebrate the Trainspotting star's 46th Birthday with a throwback vid.

16-year-old Ewan McGregor playing the French Horn

Most Brits think there's no end to Ewan McGregor's talents, and they'd probably be right.

Before he made it as a huge Hollywood actor, the Scot was was already a bit of a star, and this clip of him playing the French Horn in 1987 proves it.

Watch him play a concerto on Scottish TV in this YouTube clip uploaded by PeepingTomGirl6 :

We can all forgive him for the hair. It was the 80s after all...

Happy Birthday Ewan McGregor!

