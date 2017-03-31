Watch A 16-Year-Old Ewan McGregor Play The French Horn

Aldi Are Selling Inflatable Hot Tubs Just In Time For Summer...
The bargain supermarket chain has just upped its game once again.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Celebrate the Trainspotting star's 46th Birthday with a throwback vid.
Most Brits think there's no end to Ewan McGregor's talents, and they'd probably be right.
Before he made it as a huge Hollywood actor, the Scot was was already a bit of a star, and this clip of him playing the French Horn in 1987 proves it.
Watch him play a concerto on Scottish TV in this YouTube clip uploaded by PeepingTomGirl6 :
We can all forgive him for the hair. It was the 80s after all...
Happy Birthday Ewan McGregor!
The bargain supermarket chain has just upped its game once again.
Could this be the cutest Linkin Park fan ever?
The Foo Fighters frontman took to social media to remind his fans From Cradle To Stage is out this April.
The Blur guitarist went to see Gallagher support The Who last night and said he was in "fine voice".
Find out who else is headed to Donington Park this year.
According to reports, Doherty's bandmate Drew McConnell will be performing at Gallagher's solo live dates.
Lemmy has a solo album coming out soon, despite passing away at the end of 2015. We take a look at some of the most notable times that albums have been released after the artist has tragically left us.
To celebrate World Poetry Day, let's dip into the lyric book to rifle through some of the greatest quotes in music.
Celebrate Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington's Birthday with some of the best rock-rap tracks of all time.
When music gets self-referential... Radio X's favourite lyrics about other people's lyrics.
Comments
Powered by Facebook