Vin Diesel Is Working On A LIVE Fast And Furious Show

You read that right - the famous a action series will be literally in your face soon.
Vin Diesel is working on a LIVE ACTION Fast And Furious show.
The 50-year-old actor has starred as Dominic Toretto in all eight movies in the blockbuster action franchise and excited about the production, which set to start touring arenas around the world in January next year.
Speaking on Facebook Live, Diesel said: “I’m in New York City, believe it or not. Filming something that is going to be state of the art. A live show.
Fate Of The Furious Trailer
03:13
"It will be, I think, first going to be in the O2 Arena, in London and the all over the world. I am really excited about it.
"You get to see the action first hand. This is the first time it's ever been done. We like being innovators. We are in the middle of shooting it now.”
The stage show will recreate the underground streets of Los Angeles to each different location.
Meanwhile, a ninth movie is already in the works with both Diesel and on and off-screen rival Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 44, set to return.
The San Andreas star is set to reprise his role as Luke Hobbs in the next instalment and despite claims him and his co-star Diesel clashed on set they are both believed to be "1000 per cent" up for a follow up in the future.
In the latest thriller film Fate of the Furious, Hobbs rejects the offer to have his position as Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) back and instead decides to be more committed to his parenting duties by spending more time with his on-screen daughter, which left the audience questioning whether the muscular hunk's character would make a return again.
