The Funniest Tweets On The Mayweather/McGregor Fight

27th August 2017, 09:34

The much-hyped boxing match ends in the 10th round with Mayweather victorious.

Mayweather McGregor 2017

The hugely-hyped and highly anticipated fight between US boxer Floyd Mayweather and Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor took place in Las Vegas in the early hours this morning (Sunday 27 August) and inevitably, Twitter was on hand to commentate.

Mayweather ended his career unbeaten after 50 fights, but the match was stopped in the tenth round by referee Robert Byrd.

UFC fighter McGregor told the BBC: “"I thought it was close and I thought it was a bit of an early stoppage. I was just a little fatigued.” He said he wouldn’t rule out a return to boxing.

One tweeter saw the 10th round like this, however…

Meanwhile, some of the moments during the fight reminded some onlookers of something else familiar…

And, if it ever needs saying again, we realise that The Simpsons have predicted EVERYTHING.

But most Tweeters seemed to be obsessed with the amount of cash the American and Irishman were earning for the fight…

