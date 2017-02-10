There's A Trainspotting-Themed Rave Happening Tonight...

A Trainspotting-themed rave is taking place in Berlin tonight (10 February).

To celebrate the release of the long-awaited sequel in Germany, Boiler Room are holding a club night featuring appearances and DJ sets from the likes of Goldie, Sasha, and Modeselektor.

The online dance music project - known for streaming DJ sets around the world - promises "a straight up love letter to the 90s" with "throwback DJ sets" all night.