There's A Trainspotting-Themed Rave Happening Tonight...

Rag'n'Bone Man: My Producer Paid My Rent For Three Months
The BRITs Critic's Choice winner has recalled the kind gesture made by longtime friend Mark Crew.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Boiler Room are paying homage to the film with a "love letter to the 90s," featuring appearances from Goldie, Sasha and more.
A Trainspotting-themed rave is taking place in Berlin tonight (10 February).
To celebrate the release of the long-awaited sequel in Germany, Boiler Room are holding a club night featuring appearances and DJ sets from the likes of Goldie, Sasha, and Modeselektor.
.@sashaofficial , @MRGOLDIE , @modeselektor and Head High all playing our #T2trainspotting rave in Berlin on Friday - https://t.co/qe9yQm9uDG pic.twitter.com/bZCriOHGgW— BOILER ROOM (@boilerroomtv) February 7, 2017
The online dance music project - known for streaming DJ sets around the world - promises "a straight up love letter to the 90s" with "throwback DJ sets" all night.
The BRITs Critic's Choice winner has recalled the kind gesture made by longtime friend Mark Crew.
The Blondie frontwoman told Radio X's Gordon Smart the late rock star was "extremely generous" to the band.
All proceeds from the single will be donated to the Migrant Offshore Aid Station's search-and-rescue efforts.
Debbie Harry told Radio X's Gordon Smart about visiting the sacred ground with the band.
Research suggests that listening to your favourite tunes can affect a similar part of the brain.
The £2,000 instrument was on its way to The Prince's Trust, where it had been given for donation.
As Rag 'N' Bone Man releases his debut album, let's cast a misty eye over some of the greatest proponents of writin' and singin' their own songs.
With The Wombats, The Cribs are to perform their classic albums from ten years ago in full, we ponder: which other LPs from ’07 would you like to hear live?
If you’ve managed to go the past 31 days without having any booze, WELL DONE. If you’re planning on heading off out tonight to celebrate, let these tunes get you in the mood. Please drink responsibly.
To celebrate Kasabian's Reading & Leeds announcement, we've put together a list of Serge and Tom's top 15 greatest ever tracks. And believe us, it wasn't Eez-Eh!
Comments
Powered by Facebook