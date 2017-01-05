Watch 5 Things We've Learnt From The Trainspotting 2 Trailer
Take a look a what's already revealed about the massive cinematic release.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The original film is also set to be screened in cinemas for one night only.
The world premiere of Trainspotting 2 will be taking place in Edinburgh -where much of the film is set - it has been confirmed.
As the Scottish Daily Record reports, the long-awaited sequel for the iconic film will get its first official outing on Sunday 22 January at Cineworld in Fountain Park- with all cast members expected to attend.
T2 - which sees the characters of Renton, Sick Boy, Spud and Begbie 20 years on - will be released in cinemas across the UK on 27 January 2017.
See the trailer for the film here:
Meanwhile, to gear fans up for the release, the original 1996 classic will be shown in Cineworld cinemas for one night only on 17 January.
Nightspot Cinema will also be screening the original film in a state-of-the-art cinema at The Institute of Lights, followed by a huge Britpop party.
Radio X's Sunta Templeton will DJ the east London event, which will celebrate all things British and 90s.
Take a look a what's already revealed about the massive cinematic release.
Watch the T2 actor praise the Manchester band and the Mat Whitecross-directed documentary.
Watch our clip and find out what the actor told Radio X about the "beautiful" Trainspotting sequel.
This Sunday marks what would have been the icon's 70th Birthday, while Tuesday will be the first anniversary of his sad passing.
Alex ’n’ Miles beat Bowie’s Blackstar to come out tops in the LP artwork charts of last year.
Getting fit for the New Year? Then let Radio X get you up and running with a selection of tunes to keep you motivated.
In tribute to the producer, who would have celebrated his 91st birthday today, Radio X picks ten songs of his greatest knob-twiddling, string-wrangling, tape-reversing genius.
If at first you don’t succeed… reissue, repackage, re-evaluate… Sometimes genius isn’t appreciated during the artist’s lifetime. Sometimes they get a second bite of the cherry. Radio X looks at the songs that did better second time out.
The challenge: if you had to define a band or artist by their compilation, which one would you pick? It’s not as easy as you think, as Radio X compiles everything from The Beatles to The Killers.