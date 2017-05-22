PHOTO: Tom Hardy To Play Venom In Spider-Man Spin-Off

Liam Gallagher: 4-Year-Old's Party More Rock 'N' Roll Than Noel's
The Taboo star has been confirmed to take up the guise of the villain in an upcoming Marvel film.
Tom Hardy will take on the role of a Spider-man villain in a new Marvel film.
The British star will play Eddie Brock in the upcoming Ruben Fleischer-directed film, an embittered reporter who fuses with an alien parasite to become Venom.
As Sony Pictures reports, the titular film is set for release 5 October 2018, and production begins in autumn.
Tom Hardy is Eddie Brock in #Venom , the upcoming film from Sony’s Marvel Universe releasing October 5, 2018 – production starts this fall. pic.twitter.com/OZQqDEvoum— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) May 19, 2017
Despite Hardy - who previously played Bane in Batman flick The Dark Knight Rises - taking up another villainous role, it seems he's more of a superhero in real life.
According to reports, the Taboo actor chased after a moped thieves back in April, and caught them too.
According to The Sun, the star came across two thieves who tried to make off with a moped in Richmond, London before running after them and yelling: "i caught the c**t!".
Arun Pullen, 22 - who was witness at the scene recalled: “It was mental – like he’d switched to superhero mode in an action movie. Two boys on the nicked moped had jumped a red light and smashed into a car.
“Tom must have been walking down the road. He went off like a shot in pursuit and looked furious. If the kid had been dumb enough to resist I reckon Tom would have given him a good hiding.”
All in a day's work for Tom Hardy.
