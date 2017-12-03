THIS Has Been Voted The Most Quoted Movie Line

3 December 2017, 10:34

A poll of movie fans has named this classic moment as their favourite one-liner.

A study has found Arnold Schwarzenegger's iconic "I'll Be Back" from The Terminator is the most quoted movie line ever.

The famous phrase - which was said in the 1984 hit sci-fi franchise - polled 62 per cent in the movies list, with "Houston, we have a problem" from Apollo 13 claiming second place with 41.

BT TV asked more than 2,000 UK adults and found that most of the movie quotes are from American films although James Bond's iconic “The name's Bond... James Bond" was placed at number 10.

When it comes to TV Homer Simpson's catchphrase “D’oh!" was the most quoted and also included Del Boy's "you plonker" and Catherine Tate's "am I bovvered?".

Tony Singh of BT TV told the Daily Star newspaper: "All of us borrow quotes when speaking to friends and family, or when posting on social media."

