The Sopranos For Prequel Movie

The hit HBO series is set to hit the big screen in the form of a sequel.

The creator of The Sopranos has announced a new prequel based on the hit series.

According to Deadline, David Chase announced the Italian gangster show would be returning in the form of a film.

Warner Bros Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said: “David is a masterful storyteller and we, along with our colleagues at HBO, are thrilled that he has decided to revisit, and enlarge, the Soprano universe in a feature film".

