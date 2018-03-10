The Sopranos For Prequel Movie

10 March 2018, 06:00

James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano in The Sopranos

The hit HBO series is set to hit the big screen in the form of a sequel.

The creator of The Sopranos has announced a new prequel based on the hit series.

According to Deadline, David Chase announced the Italian gangster show would be returning in the form of a film.

Warner Bros Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said: “David is a masterful storyteller and we, along with our colleagues at HBO, are thrilled that he has decided to revisit, and enlarge, the Soprano universe in a feature film".

Test yourself on some of The Sopranos' most popular words and phrases here: 

 

Re-live the final scene of The Sopranos here: SPOILER ALERT!

Photo credit: Getty Images

