The IT Sequel Has A Release Date

26 September 2017, 15:04

IT second trailer still

The Andy Muschietti-directed horror may have just come out this month, but a follow-up isn't far behind.

The sequel to IT will be released in 2019.

The re-imagining of Stephen King's 1986 novel follows a group of youngsters who are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against terrifying clown Pennywise.

A sequel has already been announced looking at the adult's perspective as the surviving kids mature into adulthood and are forced to revisit their horrors as one by one they encounter Pennywise again and has now been slated for a release on 6 September 2019.

Watch the trailer for the 2017 film here:

Stephen King's IT - Official Trailer

Credit: YouTube/IT

02:23

Although no casting has been announced for the adult sequel, 14-year-old Jaeden Lieberher - who stars as Bill the leader of The Loser's Club - already knows who he would like to play his older character.

Speaking to Variety, Lieberher said: "I think Ewan McGregor would be interesting. I don't want to offend him or anything, but he might be too old. I love Ewan McGregor, and I think he's a great actor. I think he could play Bill very well."

Recently, filmmaker Andry Muschietti revealed he wants Jessica Chastain to play an older Beverly in his sequel.

The 44-year-old filmmaker said: "Jessi is an amazing actress and a very good friend and I would love her to play Beverly.

"She loves the movie and it feels like the planets are aligned in that sense, but we still have to make that happen.

"There are a lot of ideas for the rest of the cast that I'm playing with, but it's a bit too premature to say those names right now."

IT - which stars Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise - is the highest grossing R-rated film of all-time, beating the likes of Deadpool and Logan to take the crown.

