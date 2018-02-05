Solo: A Star Wars Story - See The First Full Trailer

Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer. Picture: Star Wars YouTube

Watch some tantalising clips from the latest instalment in the sci-fi saga…

“I’ve been running scams on the streets since I was ten. I was kicked out of the flight academy for having a mind of my own. I’m gonna be a pilot, the best in the galaxy.”

It’s finally here… after a tantalising teaser during last night’s Super Bowl coverage in the States, the first full trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story has landed. And it’s looking pretty good.

The Star Wars prequel features Alden Ehrenreich as the smuggler who was first played by Harrison Ford in the original trilogy.

The tale see Han and Chewbacca meeting Lando Calrissian - played by Donald Glover - in events set before the original series of blockbusters.

Also along for the ride is Qi'Ra, played by Emilia Clarke of Games Of Thrones fame and Woody Harrelson as Beckett, who is assembling a crew for some legally dubious shenanigans.

Cue much Millennium Falcon action and even some familiar-looking spacecraft.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is expected to be released on 25 May 2018.