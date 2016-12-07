Secret Cinema Just Announced Their Next Event For 2017...

Secret Cinema has announced Moulin Rouge! for its next big event for 2017.

The immersive cinema experience is set to tackle Baz Luhrmann's iconic movie, with the first date launching on the most romantic day of the year... Valentine's Day.

The film - which stars Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman - includes re-workings of iconic tracks, including David Bowie's Heroes and Elton John's Your Song, so there's sure to be a few sing-a-longs on the night.

Secret Cinema's Moulin Rouge! will run from 14 February - 30 April 2017.

Photo: Twitter/Secret Cinema/Moulin Rouge/20th Century Fox