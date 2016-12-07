Secret Cinema Just Announced Their Next Event For 2017...

Brandon Flowers Hopes Fans "Aren't Let Down" By Tour Line-Up
The Killers frontman wants fans to know that "a lot of heart" is still going into their live shows, despite the absence of Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer.
Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge! has been confirmed for Valentine's Day.
Secret Cinema has announced Moulin Rouge! for its next big event for 2017.
The immersive cinema experience is set to tackle Baz Luhrmann's iconic movie, with the first date launching on the most romantic day of the year... Valentine's Day.
Secret Cinema presents @bazluhrmann 's #MoulinRouge . Opening Valentine's Night 2017 until April 30th. #SecretLove https://t.co/XqzD1CEQBQ pic.twitter.com/plMdAFMDGI— secretcinema (@secretcinema) December 7, 2016
The film - which stars Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman - includes re-workings of iconic tracks, including David Bowie's Heroes and Elton John's Your Song, so there's sure to be a few sing-a-longs on the night.
Secret Cinema's Moulin Rouge! will run from 14 February - 30 April 2017.
