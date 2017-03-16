WATCH: Ryan Gosling & Lykke Li Sing Bob Marley In Song To Song

16th March 2017, 16:43

The Terrance Malick-directed film sees the La La Land star and Swedish singer-songwriter play ex lovers.

Ryan Gosling and Lykke Li in Song to Song

A new clip for upcoming film Song to Song sees Ryan Gosling singing Bob Marley and the Wailers’'  It Hurts to Be Alone.

Dubbed as the hipster version of La La Land, the Teerance Malick film follows the music scene in Austin, Texas and features a plethora of musicians.

Watch the clip here: 

As Pitchfork reports, the cover is credited to have been produced by Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich.

Other than Gosling, the star-studded film also features Rooney Mara, Michael Fassbender and Natalie Portman and according to its description deals with themes of "obsession and betrayal set against the music scene".

See the official Song To Song trailer here: 

