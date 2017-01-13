Richard Ayoade To Host The Crystal Maze?

The Killers' Twitter Banter Just Got A Heart-Warming Ending...
Panda Express have pledged to give food to underprivileged kids after a joke about their fortune cookie.
According to reports, the Gadget Man is being lined up for the role when the series returns.
Richard Ayoade will replace Stephen Merchant as the host of The Crystal Maze, according to reports.
The 42-year-old star of The Office hosted a one-off special of the classic '90s game show in October for Channel 4's celebrity Stand Up To Cancer special, but it looks 39-year-old Richard could take the helm for the return of the full series.
A source told The Sun newspaper: "Richard has been a huge hit on Channel 4 and has really clicked with younger viewers who love his off-beat sense of humour and quirky spark.
"Show chiefs were therefore delighted to sign Richard up as The Crystal Maze's new host.
"They believe his eccentric style and comedic charm will be the secret ingredient to giving the vintage game show a fresher look.
"Having worked with the likes of Rebel Wilson, Jonathan Ross, and Claudia Winkleman in the past, bosses are also hoping Richard can use his connections to get some great talent on the celeb specials."
The outlet adds that The Crystal Maze is expected to air new episodes with Richard later this year.
