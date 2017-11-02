Producers Promise “Ten More Years” Of Star Wars Films

Plus, check out the latest glimpse of The Last Jedi in a new trailer…

The producers of Star Wars have promised that there will be another 10 years of Star Wars films.

As a new teaser for the forthcoming film Star Wars: The Last Jedi drops (see above), Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy revealed that they are "sitting down" to discuss the future of the franchise following Star Wars: Episode IX.

The popular sci-fi franchise already has a ninth movie planned to follow Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, as well as new spin-off Solo: A Star Wars Story and two animated TV series.

But Kennedy has said: "We're sitting down now, we're talking about the next 10 years of Star Wars stories and we're looking at narratively where that might go.

"Future stories beyond Episode IX, with these new characters, Rey, Poe, Finn, BB-8, but we're also looking at working with people that are interested in coming into the Star Wars world and taking us to places that we haven't been yet, and that's exciting too because it's a vast galaxy far, far, away. The possibilities are endless."

Radio X says: BRING BACK THE RANCOR!

The Last Jedi hits cinemas this December and will see Daisy Ridley return as Rey alongside a number of returning cast members including Star Wars legends Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) and the late Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa.

The eighth instalment marks the last outing for Fisher, who tragically died in December 2016.

Other stars reprising their roles from The Force Awakens include Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), John Boyega (Finn), Oscar Isaac (Poe), Lupita Nyong'o (Maz Kanata), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Andy Serkis (Snoke) and Domhnall Gleeson (General Lux).

Ron Howard's Han Solo spin-off will focus on the early days of the space smuggler - originally played by Harrison Ford - with Alden Ehrenreich taking over the role.

Han and Chewbacca will be seen first meeting Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) and they will also encounter Woody Harrelson's alter-ego Beckett, a mentor to young Han who guides him on his journey to becoming a space smuggler.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is slated for release in May 2018.