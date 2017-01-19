WATCH: Pixar's Easter Egg Video Is Blowing People's Minds

WATCH: Gorillaz Share Hallelujah Money Track And Teaser Image
The animated band have debuted a new song, featuring Benjamin Clementine.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The animation studios have released an epic video showing how their films are connected.
Do you ever get the feeling there's a greater purpose to life and everything in the world is connected? No? Well, when it comes to Disney Pixar movies, it just might be...
The animation studios have released an Easter Egg video, which sees their worlds connected in minute, blink-and-you'll-miss-it ways.
Watch their Facebook video which sees the likes of Monster Inc.'s Sully feature in Brave, whose heroine also makes a cameo in Cars:
Mind. Blown.
And just in case you don't know what Easter Eggs are, they're things geeks describe as inside jokes or gems hidden within films, videos games or or DVD.
To be fair, some of the characters just share the same faces, which we reckon is just a good attitude to recycling!
Photo: Disney Pixar/ Monsters Inc/ Toy Story Facebook page
The animated band have debuted a new song, featuring Benjamin Clementine.
Not even slightly surprised.
From Arctic Monkeys to Radiohead, we celebrate Dolly Parton's Birthday with these number-laden tracks.
The legendary actor is taking part in The Emoji Movie, but lets not poopoo the idea just yet.
The band are among a host of UK acts added to the bill in a celebration of the "Best of British".
Jamiroquai is also set to top the bill at the Cornish festival, which takes place from 9-13 August.
To celebrate Edgar Allan Poe's Birthday, take a look at some of Radio X's top namedrops.
It's the gloomiest day of the year, so get it out of your system by listening to 50 of the most miserable tunes recorded. Then you'll feel loads better!
To celebrate Poetry At Work Day, let's dip into the lyric book to rifle through some of the greatest quotes in music.
As we celebrate Rod Stewart's 72nd Birthday, let's take a look at the other rock stars who have brought some sparkle and glitter to the charts.
Comments
Powered by Facebook