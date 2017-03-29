PHOTO: David Beckham Is Unrecognisable In King Arthur Role

David Beckham has shared a snap of himself shooting his cameo for the new King Arthur film, and it's fair to say he looks a bit different.

The former footballer features in his mate Guy Ritchie's upcoming movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and he shared his dramatic transformation online.

Taking to his Instagram, the 41-year-old posted the striking image, joking: " Rough day at the office".

Rough day at the office @kingarthurmovie @guyritchie A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) onMar 28, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador - usually known for making the "Best Dressed" and "Sexiest" lists - was sporting heavy scarring across his face, a blotchy red nose and mangled yellow teeth.

As Entertainment Online reports, Beckham will make a cameo as a disgruntled knight in Ritchie's film, which stars Charlie Hunnam as the eponymous character.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword hits UK cinemas 19 May 2017.

Watch its trailer here: