PHOTO: David Beckham Is Unrecognisable In King Arthur Role

WATCH: Terrified Stag Gets The Bungee Jump Prank Treatment
Worst groomsmen ever?
Skip to Content
Get into the music
See the football legend's dramatic transformation and watch the trailer for the Guy Ritchie film here.
David Beckham has shared a snap of himself shooting his cameo for the new King Arthur film, and it's fair to say he looks a bit different.
The former footballer features in his mate Guy Ritchie's upcoming movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and he shared his dramatic transformation online.
Taking to his Instagram, the 41-year-old posted the striking image, joking: " Rough day at the office".
The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador - usually known for making the "Best Dressed" and "Sexiest" lists - was sporting heavy scarring across his face, a blotchy red nose and mangled yellow teeth.
As Entertainment Online reports, Beckham will make a cameo as a disgruntled knight in Ritchie's film, which stars Charlie Hunnam as the eponymous character.
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword hits UK cinemas 19 May 2017.
Watch its trailer here:
Worst groomsmen ever?
The Green Light singer told Radio X’s Gordon Smart which British tunes she just can't get enough of.
The American Woman rocker will pay tribute to the late icon at the ceremony on 7 April 2017.
The Trainspotting author is part of new project, Ibiza87, which will chart the "Second Summer of Love".
The Countryside Hotels group are giving refunds to couples who divorce within a year of staying at their hotels.
Noel Gallagher's daughter also revealed where she sees herself in 10 years.
To celebrate World Poetry Day, let's dip into the lyric book to rifle through some of the greatest quotes in music.
Celebrate Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington's Birthday with some of the best rock-rap tracks of all time.
When music gets self-referential... Radio X's favourite lyrics about other people's lyrics.
Radio X looks at (but does not condone in any way) pugilism (that's scrapping) in rock.
Comments
Powered by Facebook