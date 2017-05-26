PHOTOS: See The First Pics Of Richard Ayoade As Crystal Maze Host

Extra Security Planned For Courteeners' Manchester Gig
Lancashire County Cricket Club has announced stringent security checks and "enhanced resources" for their show on Saturday.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The IT Crowd man will be taking over hosting duties on the new look Channel 4 gameshow.
The first images of Richard Ayoade as the host of The Crystal Maze have been revealed.
It was announced that IT Crowd star would be taking the helm and giving us his very own version of the quirky guide on the Channel 4 show for 20 episodes, and now we get to see him in official press photos.
The official Channel 4 Twitter account sees the comedian, actor. writer and director stood in front of the famous dome wearing a red suit.
So who's excited for @TheCrystalMaze ?#CrystalMaze . Coming soon... pic.twitter.com/soUNyhsZBs— Channel 4 (@Channel4) May 26, 2017
Meanwhile a post by The Crystal Maze includes "Those six little words,": "WILLL YOU START THE FANS PLEASE".
The maze is almost upon us.— The Crystal Maze (@TheCrystalMaze) May 26, 2017
Those six little words.
It’s nearly time. #CrystalMaze pic.twitter.com/rn83TXSJSS
It's good to know they aren't messing with the tagline.
Speaking about the commission earlier this year, Channel 4’s Tom Beck said: “The Stand Up To Cancer special was so brilliant and so successful that commissioning a series of The Crystal Maze was almost a no-brainer. And I couldn’t be more pleased and excited that Richard has agreed to become the new Maze Master – he’s an inspired choice.”
Lancashire County Cricket Club has announced stringent security checks and "enhanced resources" for their show on Saturday.
Here's what we know about the Oasis man's debut solo effort so far...
The Toronto-based troupe honoured the Soundgarden and Audioslave singer, who tragically died last week.
The legend will launch his solo career with dates in UK & Ireland, including Manchester's O2 Ritz and Brixton's Electric in London.
You can pre-order Liam's new single right now- plus Liam will be talking about his new music on Radio X next week…
The likes of Dizzee Rascal and Justice will top the bill on the Glasto stage.
Radio X knows that the greatest music city in the world will not beaten or divided so let’s celebrate Manchester with its finest music.
The standalone single - a filler between LPs, or a work of art in its own right? Let's look at the evidence.
RIP Chris Cornell. To pay tribute, let's look at some of the best exponents of plaid-shirted thrash.
When rock stars get bitchy... the sparks will fly. Let's look at some of the harshest comments ever uttered in the name of rock'n'roll.
Comments
Powered by Facebook