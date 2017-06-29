PHOTO: Adidas Release Limited Edition Life Aquatic Trainers

29th June 2017, 11:17

The sneakers, inspired by Bill Murray's iconic character in the Wes Anderson film, have been dropped by Adidas Originals.

The Life Aquatic Steve Zizzou Adidas trainers

Adidas have released 100 pairs of Zissou trainers, inspired by The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.

See them here:

Meanwhile, Sue Jorge has been busy touring The Life Aquatic – A Tribute To David Bowie.

The Brazilian musician and actor - who is known for his Portuguese language covers of Bowie's biggest tracks in the 2004 Wes Anderson film previously played London's Royal Albert Hall on 30 May 2017.

Watch a clip of Seu Jorge playing the likes of Ziggy Stardust, Rebel Rebel and space Oddity in the film courtesy of YouTuber ric ferd:

Play

The Life Aquatic - Seu Jorge - David Bowie Songs

Watch the Brazilian singer perform Bowie's biggest hits.

04:18

See the trailer for The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou here: 

Photo: The Life Aquatic/Touchstone Pictures/Instagram/manifestomedia

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS