PHOTO: Adidas Release Limited Edition Life Aquatic Trainers

Adidas have released 100 pairs of Zissou trainers, inspired by The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.

Meanwhile, Sue Jorge has been busy touring The Life Aquatic – A Tribute To David Bowie.

The Brazilian musician and actor - who is known for his Portuguese language covers of Bowie's biggest tracks in the 2004 Wes Anderson film previously played London's Royal Albert Hall on 30 May 2017.

Watch a clip of Seu Jorge playing the likes of Ziggy Stardust, Rebel Rebel and space Oddity in the film courtesy of YouTuber ric ferd:

See the trailer for The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou here:

