WATCH: Phil Neville Accidentally Made A Dirty Joke & Was Well Pleased...

Phil Neville gained some major banter points this week, after accidentally telling a rude joke live on air.

The former footballer was giving his take on Man United's 1-0 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, when he accidentally made the gaffe, saying: "United had every hole filled".

Watch the blue moment posted onto Twitter by football fan, @FootBola, here:

However, it was Neville's reaction after the slip of the tongue which made it all the worthwhile, since he just couldn't help grinning to himself about it.

Thank god for live TV.

Photos: PA/ Twitter/FootBola