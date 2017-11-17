Peter Kay's 2018 & 2019 Live Tour: Tickets & On-Sale Dates

Find out where the Bolton funny man is visiting on his live tour dates, when tickets go on sale and where to buy them.

Peter Kay made his fans VERY happy this week by announcing the details of his first new live stand-up tour in eight years!

Watch his announcement video below:

Get everything you need to know here:

WHEN DO TICKETS GO ON SALE?

Tickets for Peter's UK and Ireland tour go on sale This Sunday 19 November from 10am from these links:

gigsandtours.com

ticketmaster.co.uk

ticketmaster.ie

WHERE IS HE GOING?

Peter is heading out on his mammoth tour dates from April 2018- March 2019. See the full dates below:

2018

April 21 – Birmingham Genting Arena

April 22 – Birmingham Genting Arena

May 14 – Glasgow The SSE Hydro

May 15 – Glasgow The SSE Hydro

June 4 – Manchester Arena

June 5 – Manchester Arena

June 6 – Manchester Arena

June 9 – Manchester Arena

September 13 – London The O2

September 14 – London The O2

September 15 – London The O2

September 20 – London The O2

October 2 – Leeds First Direct Arena

October 3 – Leeds First Direct Arena

2019

January 13 – Belfast SSE Arena

January 14 – Belfast SSE Arena

January 23 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

January 24 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

February 1 – Dublin 3 Arena

February 2 – Dublin 3 Arena

February 11 – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

February 12 – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

March 4 – Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

March 5 – Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

March 18 – Liverpool Echo Arena

March 19 – Liverpool Echo Arena

WHAT CAN YOU EXPECT?

More of the man-of-the-people and Northern banter that we know and love, we expect.

And if his Warburton ad is anything to go by, maybe some amateur dramatics?



