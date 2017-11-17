Peter Kay's 2018 & 2019 Live Tour: Tickets & On-Sale Dates

Now Playing
17 November 2017, 12:49
Find out where the Bolton funny man is visiting on his live tour dates, when tickets go on sale and where to buy them.
Peter Kay made his fans VERY happy this week by announcing the details of his first new live stand-up tour in eight years!
Watch his announcement video below:
Get everything you need to know here:
Tickets for Peter's UK and Ireland tour go on sale This Sunday 19 November from 10am from these links:
Peter is heading out on his mammoth tour dates from April 2018- March 2019. See the full dates below:
2018
April 21 – Birmingham Genting Arena
April 22 – Birmingham Genting Arena
May 14 – Glasgow The SSE Hydro
May 15 – Glasgow The SSE Hydro
June 4 – Manchester Arena
June 5 – Manchester Arena
June 6 – Manchester Arena
June 9 – Manchester Arena
September 13 – London The O2
September 14 – London The O2
September 15 – London The O2
September 20 – London The O2
October 2 – Leeds First Direct Arena
October 3 – Leeds First Direct Arena
2019
January 13 – Belfast SSE Arena
January 14 – Belfast SSE Arena
January 23 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
January 24 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
February 1 – Dublin 3 Arena
February 2 – Dublin 3 Arena
February 11 – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
February 12 – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
March 4 – Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
March 5 – Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
March 18 – Liverpool Echo Arena
March 19 – Liverpool Echo Arena