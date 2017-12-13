Peter Kay's 2018 & 2019 Live Tour: Ticket Refund Info

13 December 2017, 11:49

Peter Kay Live tour image

Peter Kay has cancelled all his upcoming tour dates for 2018 and 2019. Find out how to get a refund on your tickets here.

WHY HAVE THE DATES BEEN CANCELLED?

The comedian announced his first live shows in five years last month, but now has taken to social media to share that he "deeply" regrets that he's had to cancel all "upcoming work projects".

Read his full statement below: 

 

WHICH DATES ARE AFFECTED? 

Peter Kay's tour dates were from April 2018- March 2019. See the full list of shows below:

2018
April 21 – Birmingham Genting Arena
April 22 – Birmingham Genting Arena
May 14 – Glasgow The SSE Hydro
May 15 – Glasgow The SSE Hydro
June 4 – Manchester Arena
June 5 – Manchester Arena
June 6 – Manchester Arena
June 9 – Manchester Arena
September 13 – London The O2
September 14 – London The O2
September 15 – London The O2
September 20 – London The O2
October 2 – Leeds First Direct Arena
October 3 – Leeds First Direct Arena

2019
January 13 – Belfast SSE Arena
January 14 – Belfast SSE Arena
January 23 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
January 24 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
February 1 – Dublin 3 Arena
February 2 – Dublin 3 Arena
February 11 – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
February 12 – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
March 4 – Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
March 5 – Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
March 18 – Liverpool Echo Arena
March 19 – Liverpool Echo Arena

HOW CAN YOU GET A REFUND?

In the statement cancelling the shows, representatives for Peter Kay explained:
 
"Customers for Peter Kay's Live Arena Tour and Dance For Life shows will be refunded from their original point of purchase and any specific queries should be directed to them."
 
"As Dance For Life is a charitable event in aid of Cancer Research UK, ticket holders may, if they wish, still donate to Cancer Research UK by visiting www.cancerresearchuk.org."

