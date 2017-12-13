Peter Kay's 2018 & 2019 Live Tour: Ticket Refund Info

Peter Kay has cancelled all his upcoming tour dates for 2018 and 2019. Find out how to get a refund on your tickets here.

WHY HAVE THE DATES BEEN CANCELLED?

The comedian announced his first live shows in five years last month, but now has taken to social media to share that he "deeply" regrets that he's had to cancel all "upcoming work projects".

Read his full statement below:

Statement from Peter Kay: pic.twitter.com/gYhZkq12Q1 — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) December 13, 2017

WHICH DATES ARE AFFECTED?

Peter Kay's tour dates were from April 2018- March 2019. See the full list of shows below:

2018

April 21 – Birmingham Genting Arena

April 22 – Birmingham Genting Arena

May 14 – Glasgow The SSE Hydro

May 15 – Glasgow The SSE Hydro

June 4 – Manchester Arena

June 5 – Manchester Arena

June 6 – Manchester Arena

June 9 – Manchester Arena

September 13 – London The O2

September 14 – London The O2

September 15 – London The O2

September 20 – London The O2

October 2 – Leeds First Direct Arena

October 3 – Leeds First Direct Arena

2019

January 13 – Belfast SSE Arena

January 14 – Belfast SSE Arena

January 23 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

January 24 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

February 1 – Dublin 3 Arena

February 2 – Dublin 3 Arena

February 11 – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

February 12 – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

March 4 – Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

March 5 – Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

March 18 – Liverpool Echo Arena

March 19 – Liverpool Echo Arena

HOW CAN YOU GET A REFUND?

In the statement cancelling the shows, representatives for Peter Kay explained:

"Customers for Peter Kay's Live Arena Tour and Dance For Life shows will be refunded from their original point of purchase and any specific queries should be directed to them."